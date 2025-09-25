UP: 7-yr-old Shazeb Ali’s body found hanging in sack; neighbour accused of murder

A gruesome crime has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, a seven-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly murdered by his neighbour, his body stuffed in a sack hanging from a tree next to his house, on Thursday, September 25.

Shazeb Ali, son of Mukarram Ali, had been missing since the previous day, and a missing person complaint was registered.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Nigam alias Mantu.

But nothing prepared them for the horror that unfolded the following day. The discovery of little Shazeb’s body hanging by a wire left his family devastated, especially his mother, who was inconsolable.

“My little boy never went outside. He (Nigam) would play and offer my son sweets. I lost my sweet, innocent child. He would say, ‘Mumma, when I grow up, I will become successful,'” Jasmeen lamented, Amar Ujala reported.

Also Read UP man tied with ropes, mob lynched over parking dispute

On information, the police and forensic team reached the spot and began investigations. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Following the ghastly murder, anger is boiling among the Muslims who have demanded that Nigam’s house be bulldozed to the ground. “I want chief minister Yogi Adityanath to bulldoze this house, and if he does not, we will do it,” Jasmeen told local reporters.

His paternal aunt alleges police did not register a missing person complaint, citing laws. “They refused to file a complaint and told us to come in 24 hours. My nephew’s throat was slit. We want the house to be razed down,” the aunt told reporters.

“Shazeb topped in class as well as in madrasa studies. He would run to me the moment I called him,” she burst into tears

There is a heavy police presence to avoid communal tensions.

Ransom call was made: UP police

According to Azamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Anil Kumar, Shazeb Ali’s family informed the police that they had received a ransom call on Thursday morning. “The family received a ransom call and after some time, the child’s body was discovered hanging in a gunny bag at the gate of their neighbour.”

“It is stated that both families were involved in a land dispute. We are investigating the matter,” the SP said.