UP: 9 held for Auraiya violence after 15-yr-old boy’s death

Auraiya : Nine persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, following the death of a 15-year-old Dalit school boy being beaten to death by a teacher, police said.

The police arrested nine persons of the 35 named and 250 unknown people booked for the violence.

“A case has been registered at Achhalda police station. We have arrested nine persons accused of protesting with the dead body of the student on the road and burning and damaging government vehicles,” said Auraiya Superintendent of Police, Charu Nigam.

Meanwhile, the teacher accused of beating the boy who later died, is still absconding.

The family members of the deceased boy agreed to cremate his body on Tuesday after the district administration officials assured them about adequate compensation and strict action against the accused.

Also Read HC reserves order on plea against UP CM for Alwar speech

The body of the boy was cremated outside his Baisauli village.

The village had witnessed violent protests when the deceased, Nikhit’s body arrived. Bhim Army activists visited the boy’s home.

Local residents, led by the boy’s family, staged a massive protest keeping his body on the road.

The mob also set a police vehicle on fire and damaged the car of the District Magistrate, who had reached the site to pacify the protesters, the police said, adding that additional police personnel had to be called in to control the protestors.