UP ATS nabs man for selling Islamic books in Gonda, denies arrest

When Siasat.com called top officials from the UP ATS and the Gonda superintendent of police, they denied any such arrest.

A Muslim shopkeeper was allegedly arrested by UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday on charges of selling religious books in Gonda.

A bookseller, Irshad alias Sheru, was allegedly arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) police on Sunday, February 4, for ‘selling religious books’ in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh.

The shop, Makthabathool Madina Kanzul Imaan, sells different kinds of Islamic books including the holy Quran and other religious items such as prayer mats, topi etc. The shop is located in Rakabanj, near Pandey Bazar police station.

Sheru, a resident of Golaganj, has been running the shop for over a year.

When Siasat.com called the top officials from the UP ATS and the Gonda superintendent of police, they denied the arrest. However, eyewitnesses say that on Sunday evening, Sheru was escorted by 4-5 people dressed up in plain clothes. A video has also gone viral on social media X.

