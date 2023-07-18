UP: Bajrang Dal members create ruckus at Domino’s outlet for selling non-veg

In a video that was widely shared on the social media, Bajrang Dal members could be heard saying they wouldn't move unless action was taken against the restaurant.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th July 2023 10:49 am IST

Members of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal recently created ruckus at a Domino’s outlet in UP’s Bulandshahr for selling non-vegetarian meals, forcing the restaurant to shut down.

In a video that was widely shared on the social media, Bajrang Dal members could be heard saying they wouldn’t move until action was taken against the restaurant.

“Even though the manager has said that they have proper permission to sell non-veg meals, but we won’t move from hear until action is taken and the restaurant is closed,” the man who captured the video is heard saying.

