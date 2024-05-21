UP: BJP candidate falls on stage while welcoming Yogi Adityanath

Siddharthnagar: The BJP’s Domariyaganj candidate, Jagdambika Pal, suffered a fall on the stage on Tuesday, May 21, while rushing to welcome Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had come here to address an election rally.

The people on stage helped him get up while Adityanath reached him and made him comfortable.

In his speech, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister appealed to the people to elect Pal again.

“If Jagdambika Pal wins the elections, the pace of development in the area will accelerate further,” the chief minister said.

Pal has been an MP from Domaryaganj continuously since the 2009 polls.

Adityanath said that before 2017, the mafia used to suck the blood of the public, but today they are hiding in the burrows. The people now go to read ‘fatiha’ (Muslim prayers) after the deaths of the criminals, he added.

“These people were the patrons of the mafias,” he said, targeting their rivals, the Samajwadi Party.

Pal is in the fray from Domariyaganj Lok Sabha seat in the parliamentary elections.

He served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from the Congress party for one day after the dismissal of Kalyan Singh from the post in February 1998.

The Allahabad High Court had termed the dismissal unconstitutional, and Singh was reinstated to the chair.