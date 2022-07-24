UP: BJP flags found in Congress office

Lucknow: BJP flags were found in UP Congress state headquarters in Lucknow and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Former Congress leader Zeeshan Haider tweeted a video of the incident in which Congress party workers are seen standing around, gazing in apparent surprise.

“There seems to be no buzz at the incident. Those who have charge of the state office are apparently neither shocked nor surprised at this. The state of the Congress can be assessed from this incident,” he told IANS.

None of the office bearers at the Congress office were willing to comment on this.

One of the young leaders said, “We are probing the incident. This is the mischief of some unidentified people.”