UP: BJP flags found in Congress office

None of the office bearers at the Congress office were willing to comment on this.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 24th July 2022 11:35 am IST
IANS image.

Lucknow: BJP flags were found in UP Congress state headquarters in Lucknow and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Former Congress leader Zeeshan Haider tweeted a video of the incident in which Congress party workers are seen standing around, gazing in apparent surprise.

Also Read
UP: Woman hired to frame Muslim businessman in rape, love jihad case

“There seems to be no buzz at the incident. Those who have charge of the state office are apparently neither shocked nor surprised at this. The state of the Congress can be assessed from this incident,” he told IANS.

MS Education Academy

None of the office bearers at the Congress office were willing to comment on this.

One of the young leaders said, “We are probing the incident. This is the mischief of some unidentified people.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button