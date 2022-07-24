UP: Woman hired to frame Muslim businessman in rape, love jihad case

New Delhi: A Hindu woman who had earlier accused a Muslim businessman, Prince Qureshi of raping her has made a u-turn and said that she was hired by two persons to frame the man.

Earlier, the woman, aged 24 years, had said that the Qureshi, aged 27 years, made a false marriage promise and later raped her in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. She also alleged that the man had introduced himself as ‘Monu Gupta’.

Based on her complaint, the man was booked under relevant sections of IPC on July 16. After the complaint, Aman Chauhan (34) and Akash Solanki (28) along with more than 200 workers protested at Ganjdundwara police station.

However, when the matter reached court, the woman said that she made a false allegation against Qureshi and she was hired by Chauhan and Solanki to frame the businessman.

The woman revealed the conspiracy after she was asked to undergo a medical test.

Following the confession, Chauhan, Solanki, and the woman were booked on criminal conspiracy charges.

TOI quoted SP of Kasganj police BBGTS Murthy saying that the old rivalry between the parties seems to be the reason behind the allegations.

Reacting to the claims that one of the two accused persons who hired the woman belongs to BJP, the party’s district president KP Singh said that Chauhan was removed from the party.