Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2023 12:07 pm IST
UP BJP leader appears for Class 12 exam at 55
Lucknow: Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, from Bareilly is taking his intermediate examination (Class 12) at the age of 55.

The two-term MLA said that he believes that there is no age limit for getting an education. He plans to study law after clearing the Intermediate examination.

Rajesh Mishra had hit the headlines two years ago when his daughter eloped to marry a Dalit and his family strongly opposed the move.

Later, he made headlines when he recovered a baby girl who had been abandoned in an earthen pot.

