UP BJP leader shot at by unidentified men

Published: 19th June 2022
Mainpuri: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been shot at by unidentified assailants in Mainpuri, police officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, two unidentified persons shot BJP Scheduled Caste Yuva Morcha district president, Gautam Kathariya, late on the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday.

He received bullet injuries near his shoulder and was admitted to a hospital, from where doctors referred him to Agra for advanced medical treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The police reached the spot and launched a search operation for the assailants.

More details are awaited.

