UP: BLO ends life in school after leave denied for daughter’s wedding

Kanpur: Apparently upset over being denied leave for daughter’s wedding, a 50-year-old Booth Level Officer (BLO) on Special Intensive Revision duty allegedly died by suicide inside a government primary school in UP’s Fatehpur district, officials said on Sunday, March 1.

The deceased, Akhilesh Savita, was found hanging inside a primary school at Aliyabad village on Saturday evening, they said.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the spot indicated that he was under severe stress due to ongoing BLO duties linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and had been unable to obtain leave despite repeated requests.

In the suicide note, Savita allegedly wrote that he was “tired of work” and was taking the extreme step as preparations for his daughter’s marriage, scheduled for March 8, remained incomplete due to continuous official assignments.

Family members rushed to the school after being informed and brought him down before taking him to the Community Health Centre in Bindki where doctors declared him dead.

The incident sparked protests at the hospital, with relatives and villagers accusing the administration of ignoring repeated pleas for leave and raising slogans against officials.

Tension escalated when authorities attempted to take custody of the body, following which irate family members removed it from the hospital and took it to the village.

Police officials later pacified the family and the body was subsequently sent for postmortem examination.

Senior police and administrative officials, including Circle Officer Gaurav Sharma and tehsildar, reached the hospital to manage the situation.

Villagers also demanded the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), alleging that Savita’s appeals for relief from duty had gone unheard.

Savita is survived by his wife, Manju Devi, daughter Divyanshi (20), whose wedding was scheduled next week, and son Divyansh.

Family members alleged that he was seeking leave for several weeks but was compelled to continue election-related work.

His brother, Bhupesh Kumar, claimed repeated representations were made to officials for temporary relief from BLO duty but no action followed.

Savita’s wife also attributed the suicide to mounting workload under the SIR exercise and denial of leave ahead of the daughter’s marriage.

Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said the suicide note is being examined and further action will depend on the postmortem findings.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.