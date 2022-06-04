UP: Boiler explosion kills 9, injures nineteen in Hapur

Hapur: At least 9 workers died and nineteen were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.

Inspector-General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives.

The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families, the CM’s office tweeted.

जनपद हापुड़ स्थित फैक्ट्री में बॉयलर फटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को त्वरित गति से राहत-बचाव कार्य संचालित करने एवं घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 4, 2022

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ expressed grief over the loss of lives.

May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, the minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also offered its condolences. the office added, “State Govt actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ की केमिकल फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। घायलों के इलाज और दूसरी हर संभव सहायता में राज्य सरकार तत्परता से जुटी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Hapur Medha Roopam told reporters that a committee will be formed soon to inspect the accident. She said that the forensic team have retrieved the chemical that caused the accident. “Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening,” she said.

