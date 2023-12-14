UP-bound huge ganja consignment seized in Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police arrested three persons at Abdullapurmet for allegedly transporting a large quantity of ganja. The police seized 366 kgs of ganja, a Mahindra truck and 4 mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Vikas Tyagi, 29, a resident of Baranawa vilkage of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh; Abrar, 30, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradeshm and Md. Amiruddin, 32, a resident of Lisari Gate, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Sudheer Babu G, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said the accused Vikas Tyagi, Abrar and Amiruddin are friends. They came in contact with a ganja peddler at Gaziabad of Uttar Pradesh state who lured them into transporting ganja from Rajahmundry in AP to Uttar Pradesh for huge profit.

On that the accused accepted his proposal and as per the instructions, they went to Rajahmundry in a car. They collected ganja from the supplier at Rajahmundry and were on their way to Meerut, UP. “For each consignment, the accused used to collect their share amount from the ganja peddler,” he said.

As per the instructions of the receiver, the accused persons went to Rajahmundry in Mahindra XUV 500 car and collected 360 kgs of ganja from one supplier and proceeded to Uttar Pradesh State via Hyderabad.

On Wednesday night, based on reliable information, the sleuths of SOT, LB Nagar Zone team along with the Abdullapurmet police, intercepted Mahindra XUV 500 car near Sampoorna Hotel, ORR, Abdullapurmet and seized the above material from their possession. The accused were sent to judicial remand, he said.

Previously, they successfully transported the contraband from Rajahmundry of AP to Meerut in UP via Hyderabad in the same manner.

To avoid police checking and identification of the vehicle, the accused affixed another vehicle’s fast tag to the vehicle being used for smuggling. “Further, one of the accused used to get down before toll plaza and after giving clearance to others when it was safe to go ahead,” officials said.