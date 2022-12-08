UP: Boundary wall of madrasa encroaching on govt land demolished in Barabanki

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijay Trivedi said the wall of madrassa Jamia Madintul Uloom was constructed on land allotted to the electricity department.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th December 2022 4:36 pm IST
UP: Boundary wall of madrasa encroaching on govt land demolished in Barabanki
UP Bulldozers raze houses of people accused of rioting during rallies condemning remarks on Prophet.(Screengrab: Twitter)

Barabanki: The district administration here demolished the boundary wall of a madrassa built on government land, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the boundary wall of the madrassa, constructed under Safdarganj police station limits, was encroaching on the land of the sub-station of the electricity department.

Also Read
Respecting mandate, Himachal CM Thakur to submit resignation

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijay Trivedi said the wall of madrassa Jamia Madintul Uloom was constructed on land allotted to the electricity department.

“A notice regarding the same was issued earlier. Acting on the same notice, the boundary wall was bulldozed on Wednesday,” he said.

The manager of the madrassa Hafiz Ayas is also the district president of Samajwadi President.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button