UP: BSP to not field Atiq Ahmad’s family in urban body polls

Speaking to reporters, Mayawati said that the decision to let Shaista remain in the party would be taken after her arrest.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 4:04 pm IST
Atiq Ahmad's wife, sons to be named as gang members
Gangster turned politican Atiq Ahmed.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, on Monday, announced that her party would not give a ticket to Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen in the upcoming Mayor polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She also quashed speculations that the BSP could give a ticket to Zainab, wife of Arshad, Atiq’s brother.

The BSP President also added that she would prefer that the urban body polls are held through ballot papers.

