UP: Car driver Aqib seeks compensation after assault by Kanwariyas

After a group of Kanwariyas assaulted a car driver and damaged his car in Muzaffarnagar’s Chappar Village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, July 21, the driver identified as Aqib has released a video statement in which he is heard recounting the ordeal and demanding compensation for his loss.

The incident unfolded when the Kanwariyas alleged Aqib’s car had brushed against them, leading to accusations of desecrating their religious offerings.

The angry Kanwariya mob accused Aqib of intentionally damaging their Kanwar, a decorated pot used to carry water from the Ganga river during the annual pilgrimage.

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, a group of Kanwariyas are seen climbing onto the car, smashing its windows, and attacking the driver.

In #UttarPradesh's #Muzaffarnagar, #Kanwarias vandalised a car and a dhaba and beat up the car driver inside the dhaba.

Circle Officer (CO), Sadar Raju Rao clarified that the Kanwar was not damaged and the police had pacified the Kanwariyas.

Following the incident, the driver, Aqib released a video statement in which he is heard recounting the events leading up to the attack. He explained that he was driving slowly in a crowd where the Kanwariyas were passing.

“While driving a motorcycle overturned in front of my car, causing one of the Kanwariyas to punch my car. Following this, a group of Kanwariyas confronted me and accused me of spoiling their holy water. Subsequently, they began to beat me mercilessly. The mob also destroyed my vehicle, resulting in significant damage,” Aqib said.

Aqib while showing his bruises to the media, expressed his distress over the incident stating, “I want compensation for my loss which I faced in both ways financially and physically.”