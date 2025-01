A ceiling slab of an under construction building collapsed in Kannauj railway station on Saturday, January 11, in Uttar Pradesh leaving nearly 10 people trapped. Rescue operations have begun and six people have been removed from the debris so far.

Several workers and railway staff are feared to be trapped, early reports suggest.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh : An under-construction slab collapsed at Kannauj Railway Station. Further details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos: https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/cXO5b0lIg9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2025

(This is a breaking story. Refresh for more inputs.)