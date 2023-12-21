UP: Classmates thrash 10th grader, force him to drink alcohol

Police said the culprits had also threatened to murder him if he complained to police

Published: 21st December 2023
UP: Class 10 boy thrashed, forced to drink alcohol by classmates
In a horrific incident, a class 10 student was stripped and thrashed by his classmates in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi after an argument over Rs 200, which he had lent to the accused two months ago. The victim alleged that they even forced him to consume alcohol.

According to reports, the accused hit the 16-year-old boy with sticks and belts while recording the whole incident on their phones. They posted the video of the incident on social media. The victim was verbally abused and forced to strip, but when he helplessly pleaded with the his classmates to spare him, they kept slapping him, shows the video.

On Monday, December 18, the victim and a boy he had lent money to were chatting in a park. Meanwhile, four other classmates passed by in a car and called him. As soon as he approached, he was pulled into the vehicle and taken to an isolated place.

Once they reached the spot, the boy discovered that there were two other boys who were drunk and waiting for him. Subsequently, the assault began, and he was allegedly forced to drink alcohol.

Police said the culprits had also threatened to murder him if he complained to police. However, after two days of the incident, they circulated the video of his assault online.

