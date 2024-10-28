UP CM Yogi faces backlash over Rs 300 scholarship cheques to students

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came under much criticism after a video of him handing over cheques of Rs 300 to students emerged on social media platforms.

CM Yogi Adityanath distributed scholarship cheques during the launch of the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme in Varanasi. At the recently concluded event at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, cheques of Rs 300 were distributed among students which many perceived as inadequate and more of a publicity stunt than genuine support for education.

Social media reaction

The event was soon trending on social media with users criticizing the small amount of money given to students. Subsequently, the official Instagram account of the Congress party shared a video of the event, sarcastically questioning, “What will the children do with such a big amount?”.

“Chief Minister is distributing 300 rupees scholarships to children by playing full drama. What will the children do with such a big amount? You tell me, if you had received 300 rupees as a scholarship, what heights would your career be today?” Congress’ Instagram caption read.

Similar sentiments were echoed by netizens on social media platforms where they expressed disbelief over the low scholarship amount in contrast to previous scholarship schemes.

“Only BJP can do this! Cheques of Rs 300 were distributed as scholarships to students by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. It seems they spent more on printing the cheques than their actual value,” wrote one user.

One user humorously captured this sentiment with a meme that read, “Kya kare ge ap itne Dhanrashi ka?” (What will you do with such a large amount?),” accompanied by a meme.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes ₹300 scholarship cheques to students.- Only BJP can do such campaign work”, wrote another user.

Government’s Perspective

While addressing the media during the launch, Adityanath emphasized the importance of Sanskrit in Indian culture and education. He mentioned that the initiative would offer scholarships to more students than before and announced plans to reopen traditional Gurukul-style schools. He said that his effort is part of a larger commitment to promoting Sanskrit in all aspects including in modern fields like science and technology.