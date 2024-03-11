UP CM’s fake video goes viral, FIR lodged

Lucknow: A fake video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, using artificial technology (AI), that shows him promoting an alleged medicine for diabetes recently went viral on social media.

After the video went viral, on the complaint of Inspector Mohammed Muslim Khan posted at cybercrime at DGP office, cyber police station, Hazratganj, registered an FIR against Facebook profile ‘Grace Garsia’ under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 511 (attempted offence) and section 66 of the IT Act, 2008.

The 41-second video, which has been cut from a clip of a news channel, was posted on February 26 by an FB account ‘Grace Garsia’.

It has got 225K views and 120 shares on the Facebook where the video also had thumbnails that said, “Bharat me Madhumeh par vijay prapt ki gai hai. Madhumeh ko alvida kahen (Diabetes has been conquered in India. Say goodbye to diabetes).”

The complainant in his FIR said he found the Facebook profile where a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was uploaded.

In the video using AI tools, the Chief Minister’s audio and the voice narration were changed to promote buying diabetes medicine through the website.

“In the video, it was also seen that the Chief minister is saying that the medicine has been developed by Indian scientists and whoever buys the medicine by visiting the website will be honoured by God,” the inspector claimed, sharing the link to the posted video and the Facebook profile.