UP Congress demands judicial probe over Sambhal violence, holds ‘silent protest’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress workers on Monday observed a “silent protest” in Lucknow over the Sambhal violence, demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday after confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque there.

Police on Monday said they have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the episode and named Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal as accused.

The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into the district till November 30.

Internet services remain suspended in Sambhal tehsil. The district administration declared Monday a school holiday.

“What is happening in Sambhal is certainly the fallout of the politics of hatred being practised by the government in the entire state,” UP Congress chief Ajay Rai told reporters on Monday.

On claims of one-sided action being taken in the matter, Rai said, “this is politics of hatred and oppression in the state. The way five people have been killed there, there must be a judicial inquiry into the matter and those responsible for it must be punished.”

Congress workers were seen wearing black bands on their arms during the protest they held at the party office in the state capital.

“We observed the silent protest today and soon the Congress delegation will go to Sambhal to assess the on ground situation,” Rai said.