Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, MLA’s son booked; 25 arrested

Sambhal: Police have lodged seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal as accused, officials said on Monday, November 25.

The district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders into Sambhal till November 30. Internet services have been suspended in Sambhal tehsil and the district administration declared a holiday in all schools for Monday.

Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured on Sunday as protesters opposing the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid clashed with police. A fourth injured person died on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said seven FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence. Six people, including Barq and Iqbal, were named and 2,750 others have been mentioned as unidentified, he said.

“Due to Barq’s statement earlier, the situation became worse here,” he added.

The officer said 25 people have been arrested so far in the case and attempts are on to identify others involved in the violence.

He added that there was peace in the city and people have opened their shops even though it is the day of the weekly closure of markets.

No outsiders allowed in Sambhal

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said late on Sunday that the prohibitory orders had been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“No outsiders, other social organisations or public representatives will enter the district border without the permission of the competent officer,” said the order, which came into force with immediate effect.

Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the BNS.

Earlier, Muniraj told reporters that Naeem, Bilal and Nauman — the three men who died in Sunday’s violence — had been buried.

All three were aged about 25.

Survey of Mughal era mosque leads to violence in Sambhal

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the Jama Masjid was first surveyed on the court’s orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, trouble started early when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work.

District officials said the survey could not be completed on Tuesday and was planned for Sunday to avoid interference with afternoon prayers.

Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is a petitioner in the case, had earlier said the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an “advocate commission” to survey the mosque.

The court has said a report should be filed after conducting a videography and photography survey through the commission, he had said.

On Sunday, Jain urged the Archaeological Survey of India to take control of the “temple”.

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, had earlier claimed the temple that once stood at the site was demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.