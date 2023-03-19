UP Congress members protest over lack of electricity

Congress workers shouted slogans, terming BJP-led government of state "insensitive and anti-people"

Published: 19th March 2023
Varanasi: Amid the statewide strike of electricity department employees, Uttar Pradesh Congress workers led by provincial president Ajay Rai staged a sit-in protest on Saturday over the issue of power crisis here.

The Congress workers shouted slogans, terming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of the state “insensitive and anti-people”.

Rai said in his address at the sit-in demonstration held at Azad Park in Lahurabir on Saturday that the electricity department employees are on strike due to the “wrong policies” of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“Keeping in view the interest of the employees and the public, the government should find a suitable solution as soon as possible,” he said. The Congress leader said today there is hue and cry for electricity and water due to non-availability of electricity.

Rai alleged that the Adityanath government has cheated the electricity department employees and refused to accept their demands despite a written agreement with the state energy minister. He appealed to the agitating power department staff to ensure that the consumers do not face any trouble.

