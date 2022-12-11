UP Congress to start state-level ‘Bharat Jodo Yatras’ on Sunday

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will launch a state-level ‘Bharat Jodo Yatras’ from Sunday to mobilise cadres for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, which is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh early January, party sources said.

The yatra will begin from Barabanki on Sunday and will reach Lucknow on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Zonal President Nakul Dubey, in a press statement, said the UPCC would be taking out six state-level yatras from different places in the state.

“The yatra from Barabanki will culminate in Hardoi on December 21 after covering various districts,” he added.

Dubey said senior party leaders, including UPCC President Brijlal Khabri, would be leading the rallies ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.