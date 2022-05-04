UP: Cop alleged to have raped minor Dalit gang-rape victim, arrested

Lalitpur: The Station House Officer (SHO) accused of rape in the Lalitpur rape of minor Dalit girl has been arrested in Prayagraj.

The SHO who was accused for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, a victim of gang rape, and was in a visit to the police station to register a complaint was arrested on Wednesday, the Additional Director General (ADG) of police Prayagraj, Prem Prakash, informed ANI.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. A report has been sought within 4-weeks pertaining to the reports of the rape of the minor.

The matter was registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped her.

The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

When the teenager was questioned by the ChildLine officials, the victim narrated the whole incident, after which the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang-rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak said that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused.

“One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the others accused is absconding. They will be arrested soon,” added the SP.