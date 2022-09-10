UP: Couple on way to see Taj Mahal dies in road accident

Mathura: A recently engaged couple on its way to visit the Taj Mahal was killed in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway , police here said on Saturday.

The two were to get married in about a month, they said.

The accident occurred when the car the two were travelling in, hit a vehicle from behind. Both died on the spot.

“The accident occurred on the expressway near milestone 135 under Baldev Police Station limit at around Friday midnight. The deceased were identified as Vishal Prasad, 29, and Alka, 26, Additional SP (rural) Trigun Bisen said.

They were software engineers and lived in Delhi. Their bodies have been recovered and sent for post mortem examination,” he said.