UP: Court sentences 4 to life imprisonment for assault with intent to kill case

Gonda: A court here on Thursday sentenced four people to life imprisonment in a 20-year-old case of assault with intent to kill.

Special Judge (SC-ST Act) Nasir Ahmed-III awarded the sentence to Ram Karan, Umashankar Singh, Ashok Singh and Pawan.

On July 18, 2003, Tirath was working on a leased land in Shivpura village in Motiganj area of Gonda district, when they opened fire on him with the intention of killing him, Special Public Prosecutor Krishna Pratap Singh said.

Tirath was seriously injured in this incident and a woman, named Kalavati, a resident of his village, was also injured.

Singh said that the judge after hearing both parties, convicted all the four and sentenced them to life imprisonment.