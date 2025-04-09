UP: Cow slaughter accused injured in police encounter, arrested

Meerut: A man wanted in multiple cases of cow slaughter and opening fire at police personnel was injured in an encounter here after he tried to flee from police custody, an official said on Wednesday.

Ehsaan, a native of Samauli village in Daurala, was arrested from Tehsil Road in Sardhana on Tuesday, he said.

During interrogation, Ehsaan revealed that he had fired at a police team in February and hid the country-made pistol in the forest area of Mehrmati village, the official said.

When police took him to the location to recover the weapon, he allegedly retrieved another concealed firearm and opened fire on the police team. He sustained injuries in retaliatory firing and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

Mishra said Ehsaan has two cases of cow slaughter and attacking police personnel registered against him at Sardhana Police Station.

