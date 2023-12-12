UP: Dalit man die by suicide after alleged harassment over outstanding loan

Gorakhpur: A 50-year-old Dalit man dies by suicide here by hanging himself after an alleged harassment over an outstanding loan, said police on Tuesday.

The deceased named Koeel Bharti, a resident of Ambadkar Nagar in the Pipiganj police station area, had borrowed Rs 40,000 from a finance company about a year ago and was diligently repaying it, they said.

Also Read Kerala couple strangulate daughter, die by suicide in Karnataka resort

The deceased’s family claimed that persistent pressure was put on him to pay the the final instalment and this became unbearable following which he took this step on Monday, police said.

Pipiganj Station House Officer (SHO) PP Singh said that Bharti’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The cause of death will be determined once the report is received, he added.

The SHO said further action will be taken based on the findings of the report, adding the allegations of the family will be investigated.

Five to six employees of the finance company visited Bharti’s home and subjected him to humiliation in the presence of all for repayment of the outstanding amount, the deceased’s family told the media on Monday evening.

When he offered Rs 200 that he had, the finance company employees threw the money on his face before leaving, they added.

Overwhelmed by the incident, he subsequently took his life by hanging himself with a scarf, they said.

The deceased’s family added that Bharti had been receiving continuous threats from the finance company employees, warning of severe consequences if he failed to settle the remaining instalment. PTI COR SAB