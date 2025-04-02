UP Dalit man found hanging in police station washroom

The deceased was detained on the night of March 31 for allegedly making obscene gestures when a young woman from his community was passing by.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 9:23 pm IST
Maid found hanging in employer's Dwarka flat, kin cry foul

A 21-year-old Dalit man was found hanging in a washroom of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The deceased, Sunny Kumar, was detained on the night of March 31 at the Tarwa police station for allegedly making obscene gestures and playing vulgar songs when a young woman from his community was passing by.

Sunny was charged under BNS 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman).

MS Creative School

He was supposed to be presented before the district magistrate on April 1. However, Sunny was found hanging in the police station washroom with the cord of his pyjama.

Station house officer (SHO) Kamlesh Patel, a sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 9:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button