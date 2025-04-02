UP Dalit man found hanging in police station washroom

A 21-year-old Dalit man was found hanging in a washroom of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city.

The deceased, Sunny Kumar, was detained on the night of March 31 at the Tarwa police station for allegedly making obscene gestures and playing vulgar songs when a young woman from his community was passing by.

Sunny was charged under BNS 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman).

He was supposed to be presented before the district magistrate on April 1. However, Sunny was found hanging in the police station washroom with the cord of his pyjama.

Station house officer (SHO) Kamlesh Patel, a sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.