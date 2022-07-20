UP Dalit minister resigns alleging corruption, casteism in his dept

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh minister of State for Jal Shakti department Dinesh Khatik sent his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleging corruption in the department.

In the letter, he stated that his department officials do not follow his orders and neglected him as he belongs to the Dalit community.

Dinesh stated “The Dalits are not being treated with respect, and the regulations of the Prime Minister’s initiative Namami Gange and Har Ghar Jal Yojana are being flouted. Money was wrongfully seized in my department under the guise of a transfer. When I pressed the department’s chief for details, he said that no action had been taken.”

He also alleged discrimination in the department as he is Dalit.

“I have been treated with so much discrimination in my department. However, whenever I have sent emails to take action on something, they have not been responded to. Neither has any action been taken against the inaction,” he added.

No one heeds to my order because I am from Dalit community: UP minister in hia resignation sent to home minister Amit Shah.



UP govt yet put out any official word on the resignation. https://t.co/kZNH63211a — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 20, 2022

In his letter, Dinesh stated, “Even under the Namami Gange plan, there is a lot of departmental corruption. No action is taken when I go to the ground and file a complaint against any officer.”