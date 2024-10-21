UP: Dalit teen assaulted, forced to chant communal slogan in Kanpur

A school boy belonging to the Dalit community was assaulted and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogan in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing the Dalit boy being coerced to chant Jai Shri Ram by a group of students.

#Ramrajya Dalit Student brutally Assaulted and Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram by Caste Hindu students. The incident happened in UP's Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/gqKfYtyuTl — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) October 21, 2024

According to police, the teenager was assaulted after he posted BR Ambedkar’s images in his WhatsApp status.

A case has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrests have been made so far. Further investigations are underway.