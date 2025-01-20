UP Dalit teenaged girl abducted, raped in Moradabad

The accused also allegedly hurled casteist abuses at her while he committed the crime, police said.

Moradabad (UP): A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a car by a man here, police said on Sunday.

The accused, nabbed through an identity card placed on the car’s dashboard, also recorded the act on his phone, they said.

The man, Rashid, abducted the girl in his car from outside her house and raped her.

The incident took place around 10 am when the girl was out to throw garbage.

Rashid also allegedly hurled casteist abuses at her while he committed the crime, police said.

After raping the girl, he threw her on a road outside her village near a cremation ground, they said.

At the time of the incident, the girl’s father, a labourer, was away from home, while her mother was working in a field.

The girl saw the name of the assailant on an identity card in his car.

He was identified as a native of a village under Thakurdwara Police Station.

Rashid was arrested on Friday and booked under sections of rape, SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and POCSO Act, police said

