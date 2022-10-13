UP: DGP seeks report on Sultanpur clashes, Muslim clerics claim bias

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has sought a report in connection with clashes in Sultanpur after some clerics alleged that action was being taken against one side.

The police have booked 55 people and arrested 30 in connection with the clashes during a procession for Durga idol immersion in Sultanpur on Monday.

At least 12 people have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Cleric Maulana Mehatrul Islam said that those booked in the case were mainly from the minority community.

Police have charged the accused with an attempt to murder and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2020.

Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Somen Barma said, “On the basis of CCTV footage and video clips of the incident, 55 people have been identified of whom 30 have been arrested. The arrested persons include the principal and maulvi of a madrassa who had reportedly incited the mob to hurl stones at the procession.”

The officer said that the statements of residents present at the spot would also be recorded. Cops are also making efforts to identify the people whose vehicles got damaged during the violence and get their cases registered.

“Both sides were party to the violence,” he said.

Around 6 p.m. on October 10, at least 50 people were taking out a procession for Durga idol immersion. When the procession reached the Ibrahimpur locality, members of the minority community objected to the loud music and asked the members of the procession to lower the volume as they were offering ‘namaz’. An argument ensued which resulted in a clash between the two groups.

Background of the Case

The incident dates back to October 10 when members of the Hindu community took out a procession on the occasion of Durga Puja. As the procession passed by a mosque, members of the Muslim community requested the crowd to lower the volume of the music.

The crowd refused to lower the volume, sparking clashes and stone pelting between the two groups. As per witnesses from the Muslim community, a few Hindu men brandishing swords barged into the mosque, vandalised it, and set it ablaze. The Hindu crowd beat up and injured several Muslim men over the issue.

A house belonging to Muslims was also damaged. Following the incident, the police took action.

However, among 52 persons booked for violence, 51 were Muslims and one was an unarmed person. It is to be noted that so far, 10 Muslims have been detained in connection with the violence.

In a video circulating on social media, addressing the Hindu crowd, an on-duty police officer can be heard saying, “Chun Chun Ke Marunga, mitti mein miladunga aur unke ghar bulldozer chalwa dunga (I will select and kill, run a bulldozer over their (Muslims) houses.”

The crowd is seen cheering the policeman.