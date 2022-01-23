Watch: UP Dy CM Maurya faces protests in his constituency

Kaushambhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya faced opposition by upset residents of his Assembly constituency, Sirathu, when he went there to campaign, on Saturday, for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

A video of the incident from the Ghulamipur village is going viral on social media, where people can be heard sloganeering against Maurya. Women can be seen closing the doors of their houses, upon his arrival.

Maurya is ushered away by the police amidst the protest by villagers. He attempts to calm the crowd, asking people to keep quiet.

According to reports, Keshav Prasad Maurya reached his constituency for the first time after being declared a candidate from the Sirathu constituency and faced protests by upset villagers, especially women, upon his arrival.

The women were reportedly angry at the disappearance of Rajiv Maurya, husband of Zilla Panchayat member in Sirathu, and the police inaction in this matter.

Rajiv Maurya, reportedly a close aid of the deputy CM, has been missing since last week and Keshav Prasad Maurya went to meet his family members only on Saturday.

The BJP has called the incident the propaganda of the opposition.

The deputy CM has now instructed the police to set up a special team to find Rajiv at the earliest.

The opposition claims that the protest is an “expression of the displeasure of the people towards Keshav Prasad Maurya and the work of the Uttar Pradesh government”.

Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson I.P. Singh tweeted the video and wrote, “First the chair came in danger, now the stool is also in danger.”