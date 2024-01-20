UP: FIR on Azam Khan’s son for changing nature of Kosi river floodplain

Rampur: An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam under IPC sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy for allegedly changing nature of the floodplain of Kosi river for residential activities, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Lekhpal Sanjay Gangwar at Rampur Kotwali police station, they said.

Abdullah Azam, his father Azam Khan and mother Tazeen Fatima are currently lodged in different jails after being convicted in the false birth certificate case.

“We received a complaint from the MLA of Rampur Sadar, Akash Saxena, regarding the illegal change of nature of the floodplain of the Kosi river,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Rampur Sadar, Jagmohan Gupta, said.

“We lodged a police complaint following preliminary investigation into the matter,” he added.

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 420 ( cheating), and 120 B (Criminal conspiracy), and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Environment Protection Act, police said.

The FIR has been lodged against Abdullah Azam and eight others, they said.

Abdullah Azam has been lodged in Hardoi jail after being convicted in the fake birth certificate case last year while his father and mother are lodged in Sitapur and Rampur jail respectively.