UP govt cancels annnual Neja mela in Sambhal

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the cancellation of the annual Neja (javelin) mela, traditionally held a week after the Holi festival in Sambhal in memory of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi who allegedly played a role in the destruction of Somnath temple.

Speaking to reporters, Sambhal additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shirish Chand said, “The Neja mela has been traditionally organised in Sambhal. However, some people have raised objections saying that it is held in the memory of Syed Ghazi, a looter involved in the plundering of Somnath temple.”

Every year, the Neja mela is conducted to commemorate Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the nephew of Turkish ruler Mahmud of Ghazni who invaded India 17 times. In the 11th century, Mahmud of Ghazni, accompanied by Syed Salar Masud, invaded and destroyed the Somnath temple.

“Permission has been denied for organising the mela…Forces have been deployed and instructions have been given to stop such illegal acts,” the ASP said.

On Neja Mela, ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra says, "Neja fair has been organized in Sambhal for a long time. It was factually found that this fair is celebrated in the memory of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud who was a robber, murderer, and the destroyer of many temples,…"

There is nothing we can do: Neja committee

Chairman of the Neja committee Chaudhary Shahid Ali said that nothing much can be done after the state government’s orders to cancel the mela.

“The mela was held for the last several years. By digging the Neja (javelin) in the ground, we symbolise the beginning of the week-long fair. Various social and cultural events are held. The government has denied permission this year so we have no choice,” he said.

He said the committee members had met Sambhal’s sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra who flatly refused to organise the mela. Speaking to local media, Mishra said, “A decision was taken to rebrand the event as Sadbhavna mela to maintain social harmony during a meeting last year but the Neja Committee members insisted on holding it in the traditional format, saying it should not be altered.”

Last year, the Neja mela was postponed due to Ramadan.

Recent communal violence in Sambhal

In November last year, communal violence erupted in Sambhal following an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigation into the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, amid claims that it was built over a demolished Hindu temple. Tensions escalated when the mosque’s cleansing tank was drained, triggering violent clashes between Muslim protesters and security forces. The violence left five dead and around 30 injured, including police personnel.