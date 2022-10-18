UP govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 18th October 2022 9:44 am IST
UP govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport at Jewar, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent at present to 38 per cent from July 1.

Also Read
Meta surpasses $2 bn revenue mark in India

In a tweet on Monday midnight, the Chief Minister’s office said, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners.”

Further details are awaited.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button