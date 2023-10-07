UP: Govt school teacher suspended for ‘indecent act’ with class 3 student

Ballia:l A teacher of a government primary school in a village in Rasra block here has been suspended for allegedly indulging in an “indecent act” with a student of class 3, an official said on Saturday.

Authorities have been directed to initiate disciplinary action against Devendra Bharti, an assistant teacher at the school, and a probe has been ordered in the matter, they said.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh said Bharti was suspended on Friday with immediate effect. He said the suspension was taken on the recommendation of the block education officer.

