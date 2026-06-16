UP GRP constable resigns, aims to work for communal harmony

A Muslim head constable with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Uttar Pradesh has resigned from his post, saying he wants to enter politics and work towards promoting communal harmony.

Mohammad Jamshed, who was posted in the Bareilly region, has recently gone viral on social media after a video statement and his resignation letter surfaced online.

The resignation letter was reportedly addressed to Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya.

‘Police uniform gave me respect’

In his resignation letter, Jamshed said he had served the police department with honesty, sincerity, and discipline throughout his career.

“I have always tried to perform my duties with full sincerity and discipline. The police uniform gave me respect in society, and I have no complaint against the department,” the letter stated.

Jamshed said he was deeply disturbed by the growing communal tensions in the country.

“At present, communalism is increasing in the country and the state, due to which people are becoming enemies of one another,” he wrote.

Wants to work for social harmony through politics

Jamshed said he now wishes to enter politics to promote social harmony, unity, and brotherhood.

“I want to enter politics and work to reduce communal tensions. That is why I am resigning from the Uttar Pradesh Police,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

In a video statement, he said, “We can fight external enemies, but not each other. Society needs more trust, peace, and brotherhood.”

A Muslim head constable working with the Government Railway Police(GRP) in Uttar Pradesh relinquished his post as he aims to join politics and work for communal harmony.



Mohammad Jamshed was posted in the Bareily region. A video and resignation letter of Jamshed have gone viral… pic.twitter.com/c2jxbS0qPu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 16, 2026

He added that political participation would provide him with a platform to promote secular values and strengthen social unity.

Resignation yet to be received officially

According to a report by Observer Post, the railway police department has not yet officially received Jamshed’s resignation, and authorities have not confirmed whether it will be accepted.

Jamshed also claimed that he had previously been sent to the police lines on disciplinary grounds, although the nature of the allegations has not been officially clarified.

Despite facing internal challenges, he said he had always maintained discipline and respect for the police force.