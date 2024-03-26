UP: Gunshots fired after two sides clash over playing of loud music on Holi

Pilibhit: On the occasion of Holi, gunshots were fired on Monday in a village here, and a man received bullet injuries following a dispute between two sides over the playing of loud music.

Stone-pelting was also reported during the incident in Katakwara village, in which three others were injured, a police official said.

Circle Officer of Bisalpur, Vishal Chaudhari, said the firing took place in the Barkhera police station area. Two sides fought over loud music being played in the area, he said.

The two camps belonged to the current village head and a former village head, the CO said, and added that the matter is being probed.

With inputs from PTI