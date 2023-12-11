UP: Harihar Pandey, Gyanvapi mosque plaintiff passes away

The case is being contested by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi as the ‘next friend’ of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Updated: 11th December 2023 8:59 am IST
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

Varanas: Harihar Pandey, one of three plaintiffs in the 1991 civil suit (no.610/2991) seeking removal of the Gyanvapi mosque from ‘Adi Vishweshwar temple’ land, has died following prolonged illness. He was 77.

Pandey’s son Karnshankar Pandey said his father’s condition had deteriorated due to infections.

Two plaintiffs in the case Somnath Vyas and Prof Ramrang Sharma, have already died.

