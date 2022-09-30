UP: High Court dismisses petition against CM Adityanath

The petitioner alleged that Adityanath's speech during the election campaign in Alwar district of Rajasthan on November 23, 2018 had hurt his religious sentiments.

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking registration of a complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “objectionable” speech while campaigning in Alwar during the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Justice Samit Gopal said this court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter and imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the petitioner Naval Kishor Sharma of Mau district while dismissing his petition.

Earlier, he had filed the plea before the Mau district court which had rejected it.

Then he filed a revision petition before sessions court which too dismissed it on the ground of territorial jurisdiction.

