UP: Holi turns violent as Dalit, Upper caste men attack each other; 1 arrested

Fifteen people have been reportedly injured and one person arrested in a clash between Dalits and upper-caste Hindus that occurred during Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district.

According to Bijnor superintendent of police, the incident occurred on March 25 in Mukhtyarpur village of Najibabad area. “A group of people were dancing to Holi tunes using a loudspeaker. A Dalit person joined the dancing party,” the SP told Siasat.com.

“Suddenly an argument ensued after one party abused the other. It is not yet clear who abused whom,” the police officer said.

As per the Bijnor SP, the Dalit person returned with his friends. “Matters worsen after the argument turned into a full-blown fight. Around 15 persons were injured, none of them serious. On information, the police reached the spot and law and order was restored. Two FIRs have been lodged and one person has been arrested so far. We are still investigating the case,” the senior police officer said.

Yogesh alias Jaipal Singh has been arrested under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 452 (assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

Viral video not related to incident

A video of the assault has been doing the rounds on the internet. However, the superintendent of police dismissed it as related to the Bijnor’s Mukhtyarpur Dalit assault incident. Speaking to Siasat.com the officer said after taking cognizance of the video, police spoke to several villagers present during the assault and concluded that it was not related to the incident.

Mayawati reacts

Reacting to the incident, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded action against those responsible for bullying Dalit families.

“The government should take strict action against the culprits under the SC/ST Act so that the election environment does not deteriorate. The Election Commission should also take cognisance of this,” she wrote on her X handle.