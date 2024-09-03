UP: Interfaith couple get married in Jaunpur civil court, arrested

Uttar Pradesh police arrested an interfaith couple after they approached the Jaunpur civil court to get married.

A video of the incident shows the couple – Mohammed Muslim and Laadli – both hailing from the same village – surrounded by locals who interrogate them about their family background and other details.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

On being asked about their religious identity, Mohammed Muslim confirms he is a Muslim while Laadli is from the Hindu community. She can be seen wearing a burkha along with a sindoor (traditional vermilion often worn by married Hindu women).

It is also believed that the girl is a minor.

On information, police reached the spot and arrested the couple. Siasat.com tried to contact the Jaunpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) but got no response. The copy will be updated once a response is received.

On July 30, the Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which makes anti-conversion through marriage, enticement, deceit and coercion more stringent.

The law is aimed at curbing ‘love jihad’, a term coined by far-right and Hindutva organisations which states that Muslim men lure Hindu women to marriage under the pretext of converting their religion and increasing the population.