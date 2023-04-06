UP: Jilted lover shoots woman, later dies by consuming poison

A 26-year-old man died by consuming poison on Thursday after murdering his 20-year-old alleged girlfriend in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad, Rahul Chowdhary shot dead Deepmala while she was alone in her house. Her family had gone to a temple to participate in the Hanuman Jayanthi procession.

Hearing gunshots, Deepmala’s neighbours rushed inside the house and informed the police.

In the meantime, Rahul consumed poison. While Deepmala’s body was taken to a nearby hospital for autopsy, Rahul, who was fighting for life, was rushed to Delhi’s GTB hospital. However, he died later later in the day.