UP: Jilted lover shoots woman, later dies by consuming poison

Hearing gunshots, Deepmala's neighbours rushed inside the house and informed the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th April 2023 6:40 pm IST

A 26-year-old man died by consuming poison on Thursday after murdering his 20-year-old alleged girlfriend in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad, Rahul Chowdhary shot dead Deepmala while she was alone in her house. Her family had gone to a temple to participate in the Hanuman Jayanthi procession.

Also Read
Watch: Mumbai preschool teacher manhandles children in anger, 2 booked

Hearing gunshots, Deepmala’s neighbours rushed inside the house and informed the police.

MS Education Academy

In the meantime, Rahul consumed poison. While Deepmala’s body was taken to a nearby hospital for autopsy, Rahul, who was fighting for life, was rushed to Delhi’s GTB hospital. However, he died later later in the day.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th April 2023 6:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button