UP journalists booked for reporting on religious discrimination

Two journalists in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, have been booked for their reporting about a doctor who allegedly refused to treat a pregnant Muslim woman over religious grounds, an accusation denied by the hospital authorities.

The Kotwali police station registered cases against journalists Mayank Srivastava and Mohammed Usman, based on a complaint filed by the chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Mahendra Gupta, alleging that they forcibly entered the labour room, filmed videos, and caused damage to hospital property.

The incident pertains to a video that went viral on October 1, where Shama Parveen, who had come for delivery, claimed that the duty doctor refused to deliver her baby.

“I will not treat a Muslim woman. I will not conduct your delivery,” the duty doctor reportedly told Parveen, who was not allowed in the operating theatre.

Even after Parveen confronted the doctor for creating communal issues, the doctor proceeded to ignore her.

Also Read UP doctor refuses treatement to pregnant woman over religion

However, the couple’s allegations were categorically denied by Dr Mahendra Gupta who stated Parveen was brought to the district women’s hospital at around 9:30 pm on September 30 for delivery. “The duty doctor had examined her,” Dr Gupta was quoted by PTI.

“The doctor in question has denied making any such remark based on religion. An inquiry has been conducted into the matter, and the higher authorities have been informed,” he said.

The video gained political momentum after leaders from Samajawadi Party and Congress called the incident “shameful.”

“It is the result of the communal tension spread across the state. No woman in labour pain would lie about being denied treatment,” said Samajwadi Party MLA, Ragini Sonkar, who also condemned police action against the journalists.

The MLA added that she would meet the district magistrate and, if needed, raise the matter in the Assembly.

Congress leader Vikesh Upadhyay Vikki also condemned the incident, saying, “It is extremely shameful that a doctor, who has taken an oath to serve all sections of society, refused treatment on religious grounds. The victim has no caste or religion in such situations. Strict action should be taken.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Avnish Tyagi has dismissed the opposition claims as baseless, aimed at fragmenting society.

“Public welfare schemes have been doled out to all sections of society on the lines of the government’s ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ motto, be it homes, health care, ration distribution, and other schemes. There is no discrimination in the Yogi Adityanath-led government,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)