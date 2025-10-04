UP doctor refuses treatement to pregnant woman over religion

A Muslim woman in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has accused a doctor at the district hospital of refusing to perform her delivery, allegedly because of her religion.

On October 2, a video surfaced online in which the woman, Shama Parveen, alleged that a doctor said she would not see Muslim patients.

Even after Parveen confronted the doctor for creating communal issues, the doctor proceeded to ignore her. pic.twitter.com/pLIqzYF7Ti — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 4, 2025

“The doctor said she will not treat Muslim patients. I was admitted around 9 am, but till now my delivery has not been done,” she said.

Her husband confirmed the incident in another video, stating that the doctor refused to treat the two Muslim women present in the hospital.

Parveen further alleged that the doctor informed all nurses to refrain from bringing the Muslim patients in the operating theatre as she would not be delivering their baby.

“I lay on the bed, but the doctor refused to treat me and even told others not to send me to the operating theater,” she claimed in the video.

Although the video has been widely circulated, no official response has come from the police.