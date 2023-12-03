UP: Gyanvapi case judge’s kin provided security over death threats

After the order was passed, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar received a handwritten threat letter in June, following which nine police personnel were deployed for his security.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 1:24 pm IST
Gyanvapi mosque

Shahjahanpur: Security has been provided to Civil Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar, whose brother, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, heard the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case in Varanasi on his request, police said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar said in a letter to him that his elder brother, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had passed an order to conduct a videography survey of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi complex in 2022.

After the order was passed, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar received a handwritten threat letter in June, following which nine police personnel were deployed for his security.

MS Education Academy

The High Court had earlier issued orders ensuring security for his entire family, Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar said in his letter to the SP.

He said a Popular Front of India (PFI) agent was arrested near his residence in Lucknow a few days ago, adding that he needed immediate security here.

The SP said police security has been provided to Judge Dinesh Kumar Diwakar at his residence here since Saturday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 1:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button