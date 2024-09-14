UP: Juice vendor, juvenile held for mixing urine in customer’s drinks

Ghaziabad (UP): A juice vendor was on Friday arrested and his 15-year-old boy detained over allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers, police said.

According to a police officer, the arrest was made following complaints by the public that the juice seller has been serving fruit juice to the customers after mixing human urine in it.

ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma on Friday said the accused has been identified. Upon getting information police reached and conducted a search on his juice stall and recovered a plastic cane filled with the urine.

Police said they interrogated the owner about a container filled with urine but he could not give any satisfactory reply.

A juvenile has been detained, Verma said, adding that further action is being taken in the matter.