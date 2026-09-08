UP: Juvenile gets 25-year jail for raping minor in Ballia

Ballia: A local court here has awarded 25 years’ imprisonment to a 16-year-old boy after convicting him of raping a 14-year-old girl nearly two years ago, a police official said on Tuesday, September 8.

According to the prosecution, the girl was alone at her home in a village under the Chitbaragaon police station area on August 21, 2024, when the crime took place.

The girl’s labourer father had gone to work, and her mother was visiting her parental home. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, a resident of a village under the Nagara police station area but who had been staying at his aunt’s house in the girl’s village at the time, allegedly entered the house and raped her, the prosecution said.

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A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act based on a complaint from the girl’s father.

After completion of the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Pratham Kant, after hearing arguments from both sides, convicted the accused on Monday and sentenced him to 25 years’ imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Singh added.